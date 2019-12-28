PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is starting off Saturday with areas of patchy dense fog that will dissipate by sunrise.

There will be a little more sunshine today with highs around 50 degrees. Rain arrives tomorrow morning and continues through Monday morning with occasional heavy downpours totaling around 1 inch.

Temperatures will stay in the 50 and even 60 degree ranges for some all the way through Monday.

By Tuesday, some rain and snow showers are possible early on, but highs will be back near average for the New Year. Temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 30 degree range, and the lows will be in the 20 degree range.