PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority will no longer accept seniors’ Medicare cards to ride public transit for free.
Starting Jan. 1, seniors will need to show the driver a Senior ConnectCard. To get one, you should contact Port Authority or make an appointment with your state representative.
Port Authority will also accept a blue or yellow PA Senior Transit ID card.
“Our new Senior Citizen ConnectCard works just like a ConnectCard but does not need to be loaded with stored value or a pass. Simply tap your card at the fare box and be on your way,” Port Authority’s website says.
For more information, visit the Port Authority’s website.
