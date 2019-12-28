  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    3:45 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh News, Public Transit, Senior Citizen Transit ConnectCard, Senior Discounts


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority will no longer accept seniors’ Medicare cards to ride public transit for free.

Starting Jan. 1, seniors will need to show the driver a Senior ConnectCard. To get one, you should contact Port Authority or make an appointment with your state representative.

Port Authority will also accept a blue or yellow PA Senior Transit ID card.

“Our new Senior Citizen ConnectCard works just like a ConnectCard but does not need to be loaded with stored value or a pass. Simply tap your card at the fare box and be on your way,” Port Authority’s website says.

For more information, visit the Port Authority’s website.

Comments