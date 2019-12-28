



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Salvation Army’s red kettles will be staying at Giant Eagle locations until New Year’s Eve.

The organization said it hopes the extra time will help them reach their $2.4 million goal. They said all donations fund worthy causes in this region.

The Salvation Army has 42 locations in western Pennsylvania, according to its website.

The Salvation Army told KDKA just a little over 2 weeks ago that they were severely understaffed and underfunded. They are apparently down $90,000 in red kettle donations compared to last year.

They cite that part of the problem is the increase in online spending. One of the ways they are attempting to circumvent the problems created by the digital divide is through Google Pay and Apple Pay.