PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning for several counties in the viewing area.
Dense Fog Advisory now in efffect through 6AM for Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland, Monongalia Counties. Be careful on the roads tonight and early tomorrow! @KDKA #KDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/NtsKHLJcJ5
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) December 29, 2019
Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties are all under this advisory.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
This means that visibility in these areas will be a quarter-mile or less due to the thick fog.
The National Weather Service reminds drivers to slow down, use their low-beams, and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.