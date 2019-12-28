  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning for several counties in the viewing area.

Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties are all under this advisory.

This means that visibility in these areas will be a quarter-mile or less due to the thick fog.

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to slow down, use their low-beams, and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.

