PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whitehall Fire Company was called to Brentwood Towne Square on Sunday morning to a report of a car into a building.
When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into First National Bank.
Since it happened on a Sunday, the bank was closed and no one was inside. No one was injured and crews were able to get the car out of the building.
While removing the car from the building, no further damage was sustained.
Crews cleaned up debris and glass from the scene.
