



WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing items from several cars in Whitehall Borough.

Whitehall Police specified that the cars were unlocked when the thefts occurred.

‘Tis the season… This man is a suspect in several thefts from UNLOCKED motor vehicles in Whitehall Borough and… Posted by Whitehall Borough Police Department on Sunday, December 29, 2019

The post also cautioned people to prioritize security to prevent these kinds of incidents:

“As a reminder, always LOCK your car doors and remove valuables when leaving your vehicle unattended.”

Those who know any information about the suspect are asked to contact Whitehall Police at 412-884-1100.