MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — A 21-year-old was stabbed after agreeing over text to meet and fight another man in-person as part of an ongoing dispute.

21-year-old Rodger Bone from Shelocta was in a feud with another 21-year-old, Garrett Arnold of Greenville. They met on the 100 block of Beatty School Road in Perry Township to fight on Saturday around 1:00 a.m. Their friends were also present to witness the fight.

Arnold stabbed Bone repeatedly in the back with a knife. Arnold and his crew fled the scene while Bone’s friends transported Bone to UPMC Horizon – Greenville Hospital.

Bone was treated at the hospital and since been released.

Arnold is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. While Arnold also received minor injuries during the fight, he is now in custody at the Mercer County Jail awaiting arraignment.