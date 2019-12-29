



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety gave a statement on the recent string of attacks against the Jewish community in New York.

“Public Safety is aware of the attacks in New York against members of the Jewish community,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Intelligence Unit is and will continue to monitor the situation.”

“While we cannot discuss specifics in terms of preparation, we are in communication with local law enforcement agencies and will work to ensure safety for all.”

Last night around 10 p.m., 5 people were stabbed while celebrating Hanukkah at a rabbi’s home just north of New York City. They were celebrating the seventh day of the religious holiday.

According to CNN, there have been possibly eight anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn neighborhoods in just the past week. The incident range from simple assault to the stabbings that occurred yesterday.

Anti-Semitism has been a relevant topic in Pittsburgh since the Tree of Light shooting in 2018. Rallies about hate speech and discriminatory attitudes towards the Jewish community have been held over the last year, and the phrase “Stronger Than Hate” is a popular way of referencing the city’s fight against discrimination.