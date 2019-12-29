



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Activists gathered at a vigil for Romir Talley on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. right at the intersection where he was killed by a Wilkinsburg police officer last week.

A Wilkinsburg police officer shot Talley after Talley reportedly fired a shot at the officer on Dec. 22. The officer is currently on administrative leave, and Talley’s family is demanding answers.

The vigil took place on Center and Stoner Way in Wilkinsburg between Penn Ave and Ross Ave. Those participating were asked to bring pictures, teddy bears, candles and balloons in honor of Talley’s memory. Clergy were also invited.

Talley’s family apparently also still needed money to afford funeral expenses, and a Facebook post requested that people send money to the family for those expenses.

Today at 139 his favorite colors were purple and white so u can bring balloons or whatever u would like candles, teddy bears, pictures!

Speakers gave testimonials and sung for Talley in the rain. One speaker even said that Wilkinsburg Mayor Marita Garrett should have been at the vigil.

Indivisible Pittsburgh and Women’s March Pittsburgh leader Tracy Baton was also present and spoke at the vigil.

Posted by Amber L. Sloan on Sunday, December 29, 2019

“The family’s pain and grief and loss is something that is part of a traumatized community,” Baton said.

