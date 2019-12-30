



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say a man was stabbed following a love triangle feud gone wrong in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania State Police say it all started when the woman’s ex-boyfriend confronted her new partner.

The two men argued late Saturday night outside 33-year-old David Rundle’s Sunny Terrace Lane apartment in Youngwood.

Police say the men each dated the woman or were dating her at the same time.

“I heard some guy screaming with a girl, saying he was going to kill everybody and making threats,” one witness said.

The witness and court records indicate that the woman allegedly involved in the love triangle called for Rundle to come outside and deal with the would-be victim.

“He goes out and asks, ‘What do you want?’ The guy says, You sleeping with my girl?” the witness said.

The fight between the two men just wasn’t in front of the apartment.

They eventually ended up at a dead-end and continued the battle.

The witness encouraged Rundle to just come inside, through Rundle stayed.

A few minutes later, the eye witness says he heard the alleged victim begging for help.

“I just hear somebody screaming, ‘Hey, I got stabbed help, help,'” the witness said.

Rundle said he used the knife because he was being hit with a motorcycle helmet by the alleged victim.

Rundle is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault.