HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has suspended an Allegheny County attorney after he entered into a guilty plea of criminal solicitation of sexual abuse of children.
According to the court’s disciplinary board, attorney Rosendo Dacal, has been placed on temporary leave.
Dacal entered into a guilty plea in the Court of Common Pleas in Washington County to criminal solicitation of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.
The suspension will be in place on January 29, 2020.
