PITTSBURGH (KDKA)- It marked the end of an era on Monday for Pittsburgh City Council. The long-time member from District 1 Darlene Harris served her last meeting.

She had been a member since 2006 serving several North Side communities. Most of the meeting revolved around honoring her service.

The council proclaimed Monday to be Darlene Harris day in the city and presented here with a couple of gifts.

She took the time to share a kind word with each member of the council, and they all shared their thoughts on her.

“I always fought for my community,” Harris told KDKA.

It’s that fight the members of the council will remember whether they would agree or disagree on the issues.

“She was a fierce adversary and a very generous ally,” District 9 Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess said.

Harris was most proud of helping to dedicated parking tax revenue to the city’s pension program to prevent a state takeover. She said she’ll miss the calls from her constituents and serving them.

“I had some over the weekend,” Harris said inside council chambers. “I’m not sure they are going to know the number of their councilperson. I will have to give it to quite a few people when they call.”

She will be replaced by Bobby Wilson in January who beat her in the spring primaries.

In recent weeks, Harris has been accused of stealing items given to the city from the cabinets outside council chambers.

Pittsburgh Police were investigating.

“I’ve asked every group is this for me or is this for the city,” Harris said. “They said it was for me. That’s why I took what I took.”

Harris now plans to enjoy more time with her family.