



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's a chance that Jake Guentzel won't be the only Penguin headed to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been named a “Last Men In” candidate.

This gives fans the opportunity to vote for the last skater to make each division roster.

Letang won the “Last Men In” vote for the 2019 All-Star Game, getting named to the Metropolitan Division roster alongside teammate Sidney Crosby.

The competition Letang faces this year is stiff, featuring players such as Teuvo Teravainen, Nick Foligno, Nico Hischier, Brock Nelson, Mika Zibanejad, Claude Giroux, and T.J. Oshie.

So far this season, Letang has 10 goals, 16 assists, good for 26 points. This ranks fourth among Metropolitan Division defensemen.

If Letang wins the vote, it will be his sixth appearance in an NHL All-Star Game, surpassing Paul Coffey for most selections by a Penguins defenseman.

Starting on January 1 at noon, fans can vote for Letang on the NHL website.