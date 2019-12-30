



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AB apparently is not done going after JuJu Smith-Schuster for winning the Steelers MVP in 2018.

Brown took to Twitter again Monday to relay yet another cryptic tweet surrounding the duo’s torn and tattered relationship.

“Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect”

Earlier this year, after JuJu won the team MVP in 2018, Brown went after the young receiver on social media in a jealous rampage.

JuJu did not have a great year like he did when AB was his teammate, but he did have better numbers than Brown because AB played in exactly one game in 2019.

It is not known why Brown is going after Smith-Schuster again, as the two have not interacted or mentioned each other in months.