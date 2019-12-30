LUZERNE TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash in western Pennsylvania has left one driver dead and the other hospitalized.
The crash in Luzerne Township occurred around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say 24-year-old Raekwon Stevenson, of Charleroi, was speeding on Thornton Road when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Valerie Brown.
Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while Brown, a 58-year-old McClellandtown resident, was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. Further details on her condition were not disclosed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
