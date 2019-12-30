Comments
OAKLAND (KDKA) — Pitt Football will be getting a crucial part of their defense back in 2020.
Defensive back Paris Ford took to Twitter on Monday to announce he would be returning to the Panthers next season.
God’s Plan🙏🏽 ~ @Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/xmLiSKP5tg
— Paris Ford (@DiddyBop12_) December 30, 2019
2019 was a break out year for Ford, recording 60 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 13 games played.
In October, Ford was named ACC Defensive Back Of The Week after he had 8 solo tackles in Pitt’s 33-30 victory over Duke.
Ford will be a redshirt junior in 2020.
