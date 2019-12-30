



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have failed to make the postseason for a second consecutive year, which means the team joins a special list heading into 2020.

According to the NFL’s specifications, teams who miss the playoffs for consecutive years are eligible to be featured in the next season’s edition of “Hard Knocks.”

“With the loss preventing them from being in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now eligible to appear on Hard Knocks barring a Mike Tomlin firing, which won’t happen.”

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the Steelers would like to avoid that fate, but may have no choice.

The NFL has set criteria as to who can be featured in the show. Teams who are not eligible are as follows:

– Team has made playoffs in either of the last two seasons

– Team has a first year head coach

– Team has taken part of the series within the last 10 years

Since the Steelers do not fit into any of the three categories, they are on the list of eligible teams for the first time since the program was created. Pittsburgh joins the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions as teams who qualify.

If the Steelers are selected, the team is forced to partake and do not have a choice to opt out.

Hard Knocks is a multi-week documentary following a team through the training camp process into the start of the regular season.