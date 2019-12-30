



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – It’s hard to believe, but 2019 is nearly over. Before we turn the calendar to 2020 and start a new decade, let’s take a look back at the five biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year.

NUMBER 5: Steel Curtain Opens At Kennywood Steelers Country came to Kennywood in July with the opening of the park’s newest, record-breaking thrill ride! The Steel Curtain set a world record for the highest inversion at 197 feet, and a record in North America for the most inversions – nine of them. It’s also the tallest roller coaster in the state, and tops out at speeds of 75 miles an hour. The opening didn’t come without some starts and stops though. The coaster was shut down several times for “technical difficulties” and service work. But, by the end of the season, the attraction was voted best new ride of the year at the Golden Ticket Awards in September. FULL STORY: Roller Coaster Enthusiasts, Steelers’ Fans Take Inaugural Ride On Kennywood’s The Steel Curtain (July 12, 2018)

NUMBER 4: Trial Of Officer Michael Rosfeld The highly emotional trial of former East Pittsburgh Police officer Michael Rosfeld ended in a not guilty verdict in March. The verdict sparked a fresh wave of protests across the city in support of Antwon Rose II and the teen’s family. The fact that Rosfeld shot and killed Rose was not in dispute during the trial; instead, the jury was charged with deciding if the shooting was justified. Rose was killed in the summer of 2018 after Officer Rosfeld pulled over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. The jury ended up voting unanimously, not guilty on all four counts. FULL STORY: Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld Found Not Guilty In Antwon Rose Shooting (March 22, 2019)

NUMBER 3: Kidnapping And Murder Of Nalani Johnson The death of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson took a devastating toll on the Western Pennsylvania community in the late summer months. The toddler was kidnapped on Aug. 31 in Penn Hills and found dead on Sept. 3 in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County. Sharena Nancy, 25, is facing criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and other serious charges in Nalani’s death. Investigators said Nalani’s father and Nancy were beginning a romantic relationship, and had argued just before the girl disappeared. The coroner’s report said it was “homicidal violence” that killed the little girl. Investigators also said they found “small scrapes (and) abrasions” on both sides of her face. An unidentified “yellowish substance” was found in Nalani’s stomach. FULL STORY: Police Confirm Nalani Johnson Found Dead In Blairsville (Sept. 13, 2019)