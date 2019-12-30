PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a police recruit officer was kicked in the face during an arrest.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a call for a disorderly man who was possibly suffering from some type of psychiatric issues and/or substance intoxication on Webster Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man — who not wearing shoes or socks — confronted them.

He became violent with police and kicked a recruit officer in the face while resisting arrest.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, officials say.

He suffered a laceration to his cheek.

The man is currently undergoing evaluation. He may face charges.