



LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Dating can be hard, even for celebrities.

Meadville-native and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania alumni Sharon Stone learned that firsthand recently.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

After the 61-year-old actress created an account on the popular online dating app Bumble, she was quickly blocked.

She received a message from the app, “You’ve been blocked. We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

Stone took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the block, but the app ultimately restored her account.

Bumble responded in a tweet.

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

“We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”

It may have been some users basic instinct to think her profile wasn’t real but even for celebrities, dating can be difficult.