



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The turnover in the Cleveland Browns’ front office continues.

The team announced today that they have mutually parted ways with their general manager John Dorsey.

“We have a great appreciation for John and all he has done with the Cleveland Browns,” the team said in a statement. “He has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon. While John helped greatly improve our team’s talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future…We fully appreciate, understand and empathize with our fans as we work towards our ultimate goal of building a championship-level football team.”

Dorsey was hired by Browns as general manager in December 2017 and compiled a 13-18-1 record.

“I have a great appreciation for the men and women I have worked with since being in Cleveland and my family has the same love and appreciation for this community and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this journey,” Dorsey said in a statement.

This is the second member of the front office to be relieved of their duties or leave this week.

The Browns announced on Sunday that they had relieved head coach Freddie Kitchens of his duties.