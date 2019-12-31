Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – January is officially Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf officially declared January as a month dedicated to learning how to ski and snowboard. The Senate also made a proclamation.
To celebrate, SkiPA resorts are offering discounts and deals on learn to to ski and snowboard packages.
Local resorts participating include Seven Springs in Somerset and Fayette counties and Laurel Mountain Ski Resort in Westmoreland County.
The Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association is a non-profit that encourages residents to enjoy winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.
You can find a list of all the resorts offering specials on skiing and snowboard lessons here.
