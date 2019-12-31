



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve celebrations, you’re going to want to bundle up!

Pittsburgh woke up to the final morning of 2019 experiencing some snow flurries and lower temps.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says chillier air has invaded and it will be brisk and windy at times today.

Rain will mix with snow showers until noon, and then some snow showers will swing through off and on through midnight.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

If you’re heading out to Pittsburgh’s First Night celebration to ring in the new year and new decade, Kristin Emery says to expect a wind chill in the 20s. You may want to bundle up, as well as bring a hat and gloves.

Kristin Emery says I-80 and the Laurels Ridges could still see 1 to 2 inches of snow by New Year’s morning but everywhere else will amount to a coating at best with ground temps still so warm.

We’ll be chilly again on Wednesday, but then the temps will go up once more on Thursday and Friday heading into the weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.