PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– On the same day that the Penguins lose Jake Guentzel for significant time, a major player could be returning soon.
Captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice for the first time since he underwent successful sports hernia surgery in mid-November.
“It’s great to see you back at practice, Sid!”
It's great to see you back at practice, Sid! pic.twitter.com/S0haTvsizF
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 31, 2019
Crosby was in a non-contact jersey, but was taking part in practice with his team
Crosby returned to the ice on the same day that Jake Guentzel underwent successful shoulder surgery. The All-Star was hurt after scoring a goal and crashing into the boards late in the game against the Ottawa Senators Monday night. Guentzel is expected to miss 4-6 months.
