PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– On the same day that the Penguins lose Jake Guentzel for significant time, a major player could be returning soon.

Captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice for the first time since he underwent successful sports hernia surgery in mid-November.

Crosby was in a non-contact jersey, but was taking part in practice with his team

Crosby returned to the ice on the same day that Jake Guentzel underwent successful shoulder surgery. The All-Star was hurt after scoring a goal and crashing into the boards late in the game against the Ottawa Senators Monday night. Guentzel is expected to miss 4-6 months.

