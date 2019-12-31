PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin has been fined the maximum allowable amount of $5,000 for high-sticking an Ottawa player.
The NHL Player Safety announced that Malkin is facing a $5,000 fine for high-sticking Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
Pageau is also facing a fine to the tune of $2,500 for roughing Malkin.
The Pens beat the Senators 5-2, with Malkin responsible for two of those goals.
