HAPPY NEW YEAR!Looking Back At The Top Stories Of 2019
Filed Under:Injury, Jake Guentzel, Local TV, NHL, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is expected to miss four to six months after he underwent shoulder surgery.

Pittsburgh Penguins executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford announced Tuesday morning that Guentzel had surgery on his shoulder performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Guentzel is expected to miss four to six months, the team says.

He injured his shoulder when he fell into the boards after scoring during the third period of last night’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

The 25-year-old winger was also just tapped to represent the Penguins on the Metropolitan Division All-Star team this year in St. Louis.

Guentzel led the Penguins in goals with 19 and points with 40. He is second only to Evgeni Malkin in assists with 21.

Comments