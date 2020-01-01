HAPPY NEW YEAR!Looking Back At The Top Stories Of 2019
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:10 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Alleged Murder-Suicide, Fayette County, Local TV, North Union Township, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and a woman were killed in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called to a home on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. on Republic Street in North Union Township.

When police arrived they found a husband and wife both dead from gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

The names of the victims have not been released and police are not saying who fired the gun.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments