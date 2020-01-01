Comments
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and a woman were killed in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide.
Police were called to a home on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. on Republic Street in North Union Township.
When police arrived they found a husband and wife both dead from gunshot wounds.
Police are investigating this as a murder-suicide.
The names of the victims have not been released and police are not saying who fired the gun.
