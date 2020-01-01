Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police in Greensburg are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of $4,820 worth of equipment from a hardware manufacturer in Greensburg.
According to police, on Friday, December 27, 2019, an unknown person or persons broke into General Carbide and stole four items, including a battery-operated saw, corded power saw, Dewalt laser level and $3,500 worth of copper wire.
The person or persons involved then fled the area, getting away with nearly $5,000 of equipment.
Anyone that may know who was responsible for the theft is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
You must log in to post a comment.