GLEN CAMPBELL, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in police custody after his father was shot and killed early this morning, prompting a New Year’s Day SWAT situation in Indiana County.
Police were first called to the scene at the intersection of Graham and Morris Streets in Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, around 3 a.m.
Officials at the scene say the victim’s son, identified as Matthew Bartlebaugh, suffers from some sort of mental illness.
They say he went into his father’s home and allegedly shot his father, Jerry Bartlebaugh, who was in bed. Jerry was killed, but his girlfriend, who was also in the bed, was unharmed.
State police were called, prompting a lengthy standoff.
The SWAT team eventually tossed tear gas canisters into the home to get Matthew to surrender. He was eventually taken into custody around 10 a.m.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.