HAPPY NEW YEAR!Looking Back At The Top Stories Of 2019
Filed Under:Dalbert Banks, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested 38-year-old Dalbert Banks in connection to an early morning stabbing.

Officers were called to an apartment on the North Side early on Wednesday morning for reports of a stabbing.

The call came in just before 5:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of Boyle Street. When officers got to the scene they found a male stabbed in his rib cage.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Banks is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Comments