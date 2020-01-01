Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested 38-year-old Dalbert Banks in connection to an early morning stabbing.
Officers were called to an apartment on the North Side early on Wednesday morning for reports of a stabbing.
The call came in just before 5:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of Boyle Street. When officers got to the scene they found a male stabbed in his rib cage.
He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Banks is facing an aggravated assault charge.
You must log in to post a comment.