PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s first babies of 2020 are ready for their big debut.
The little ones were born just minutes apart after midnight. One at West Penn Hospital and the other at Magee-Womens Hospital.
Meet Pittsburgh’s first babies of 2020! Leo and Onari were born minutes apart at West Penn Hospital and Magee-Womens Hospital. Onari was born at 12:09 and Leo was born at 12:16. pic.twitter.com/EsKFf2VGpq
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 1, 2020
Little Onari made her big debut first at 12:09 a.m. at Magee-Womens Hospital.
A few minutes later, at 12:16 a.m. West Penn Hospital welcomed the second Pittsburgh baby of the new year when little Leo came into the world.
Stay with KDKA for Shelby Cassesse’s full story on these adorable new Pittsburghers at 5 and 6 p.m.
