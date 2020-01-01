HAPPY NEW YEAR!Looking Back At The Top Stories Of 2019
By Shelby Cassesse
Filed Under:Allegheny Health Network, Babies, Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, New Year's Day, Shelby Cassesse, UPMC, West Penn Hospital


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s first babies of 2020 are ready for their big debut.

The little ones were born just minutes apart after midnight. One at West Penn Hospital and the other at Magee-Womens Hospital.

Little Onari made her big debut first at 12:09 a.m. at Magee-Womens Hospital.

(Photo Credit: Shelby Cassesse/KDKA)

A few minutes later, at 12:16 a.m. West Penn Hospital welcomed the second Pittsburgh baby of the new year when little Leo came into the world.

(Photo Credit: Shelby Cassesse/KDKA)

Stay with KDKA for Shelby Cassesse’s full story on these adorable new Pittsburghers at 5 and 6 p.m.

