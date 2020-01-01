Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Happy New Year!
Clouds are lingering this morning, but they’re gradually clearing out of the area.
Highs will be seasonable in the mid- to upper-30s today before dipping into the upper-20s tonight.
Warm air surges north Thursday, boosting highs into the mid- to upper-40s and into the lower-50s by Friday. Moisture returns as well, with showers starting overnight Thursday and lasting off and on Friday into early Saturday.
The weekend will bring cooler air and a chance of snow showers.
