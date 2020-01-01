HAPPY NEW YEAR!Looking Back At The Top Stories Of 2019
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Happy New Year!

Clouds are lingering this morning, but they’re gradually clearing out of the area.

Highs will be seasonable in the mid- to upper-30s today before dipping into the upper-20s tonight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Warm air surges north Thursday, boosting highs into the mid- to upper-40s and into the lower-50s by Friday. Moisture returns as well, with showers starting overnight Thursday and lasting off and on Friday into early Saturday.

The weekend will bring cooler air and a chance of snow showers.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments