PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s every kid’s dream: to make a mess and not get in trouble for it.
That’s exactly what thousands of people got to do this New Year’s Day at the Carnegie Science Center during their 14th annual “Mess Fest.”
Kids in attendance got to play scientist and mix different products to see what kind of reaction there would be.
“It feels so funny and I can’t even get my hands out,” said 5-year-old Jace Lovase. “When I put it like this, I can’t get it out!”
Kids also created a sticky and gooey slime called “Oobleck.”
“It feels really good,” said 8-year-old Colby Margaria. “It looks like icicles, it feels good when it drips off.”
The kids also got to become “Egg-Stronauts” by keeping an egg from breaking while dropping it off a balcony.
