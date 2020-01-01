PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 season just ended so that only means one thing – looking ahead to the 2020 season.

Today, the Steelers learned who they will be playing next year.

Coming to Heinz Field next season will be the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Eagles, and Redskins.

The Steelers eight road trips in 2020 will be Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville, East Rutherford to take on the Giants, and Tennesse.

The complete schedule is usually released in April.

Five of the Steelers opponents in 2020 finished this season with a winning record: Baltimore, Buffalo, Houston, Philadelphia, and Tennessee.

Those five teams are also all in the NFL Playoffs this season.