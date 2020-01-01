JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A little more than a month after being stabbed and battling for his life, former NFL receiver and quarterback Terrelle Pryor posted a highlight reel of his agile moves playing basketball to his Instagram page.

The videos were taken in his hometown of Jeannette and were a far cry from his posts last month where Pryor accompanied pictures of his bandages and incisions with a description of a near-death experience.

“Life crazy man…was coded twice before I came back alive. Stared death in the eye.”

But while Pryor now appears well down the road to a full recovery, he and his former girlfriend Shalaya Briston remain in legal trouble.

Briston is on house arrest after being charged with attempted criminal homicide.

She’s accused of stabbing Pryor several times during an altercation at the Heinz Lofts apartments in late November.

Pryor was rushed to the hostpial in critical condition was also charged in the incident accused of simple assault for allegedly hitting Briston in the face.

Both face preliminary hearings later on this month.

Pryor, a legendary local high school athlete at Jeannette in both football and basketball, played for Ohio State and several NFL teams but fell short of his promise.

He was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in August and had been trying to make a comeback prior to this incident.

In addition to the criminal charge, Heinz Lofts have also filed a complaint against both he and Briston for the recovery of $2,227.

It appear that in addition to the basketball court, Pryor will be spending quite a bit of time in the courtroom as well.