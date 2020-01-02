  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Get ready for a chance to win some cash at Pitt Men’s Basketball games moving forward.

Pitt Athletics announced there will be a 50/50 raffle at all Pitt Men’s Basketball home games in 2020.

“50/50 in 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ at the Pete.”

The first game that the raffle will take place is the matchup against Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th.

There are a few options in terms of purchasing the tickets. Kiosks will be set up on Concourse A in multiple locations. Meanwhile, there will also be personnel selling tickets throughout the venue.

Half of the money collected will go to a fan, while the other half benefits Pitt Athletics.

The winner does not need to be present to win, and the winning numbers can be checked on the Pitt Athletics website.

