PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Get ready for a chance to win some cash at Pitt Men’s Basketball games moving forward.
Pitt Athletics announced there will be a 50/50 raffle at all Pitt Men’s Basketball home games in 2020.
“50/50 in 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ at the Pete.”
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) January 2, 2020
The first game that the raffle will take place is the matchup against Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th.
There are a few options in terms of purchasing the tickets. Kiosks will be set up on Concourse A in multiple locations. Meanwhile, there will also be personnel selling tickets throughout the venue.
Half of the money collected will go to a fan, while the other half benefits Pitt Athletics.
The winner does not need to be present to win, and the winning numbers can be checked on the Pitt Athletics website.
