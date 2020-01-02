PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alan Faneca is close to breaking through.
On Thursday, the former Steeler was named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
G @afan66 has been selected as a #PFHOF20 Finalist – Congrats!@steelers | @nyjets | @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/cVX4TZVnP3
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 2, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Faneca is a finalist for the fifth time.
The offensive lineman played 10 seasons with the Steelers and was selected to nine Pro Bowls.
Former Steeler Troy Polamalu is also a finalist.
The finalists will be presented to the selection committee on Feb. 1, 2020.
The committee will then select five of the modern-era players for the Class of 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.