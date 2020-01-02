Filed Under:Alan Fanaca, Football, Local TV, NFL, NFL Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alan Faneca is close to breaking through.

On Thursday, the former Steeler was named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Faneca is a finalist for the fifth time.

The offensive lineman played 10 seasons with the Steelers and was selected to nine Pro Bowls.

Former Steeler Troy Polamalu is also a finalist.

The finalists will be presented to the selection committee on Feb. 1, 2020.

The committee will then select five of the modern-era players for the Class of 2020.

