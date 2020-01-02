



CHESTER, W.Va. (KDKA) — State police have reportedly taken one man into custody after an hours long chase in Beaver County overnight.

It started just before midnight along Route 168 in Hookstown.

It remains unclear why police started chasing the man.

As we continue to follow developments from an overnight chase out of Beaver Co, @KDKA photographer @SmithmyerPhotog reports there’s activity in Chester, WV. The glow you see is a spot light shining up and what appears to be a few swat members. An ambulance just left the scene pic.twitter.com/wqiWEMjcgk — Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) January 2, 2020

There are reports the suspect may have shot at troopers during the chase.

No one was hit.

Troopers are still on the scene near border with West Virginia, searching for a second person.

The activity is going on in Chester, West Virginia. Authorities have brought in a firetruck, spotlights, a helicopter and police K-9s. SWAT team members have also been spotted by KDKA’s crew.

State Police from Beaver County say a large wooded area is being searched from the Pennsylvania border to a bridge that connects East Liverpool, Ohio, to Chester.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.