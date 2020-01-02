Comments
LABELLE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are investigating after an inmate serving a life sentence for murder died in Fayette County.
First responders were on scene when 42-year-old Joseph Gacha was pronounced dead on Dec. 30.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report the state trooper leading the investigation told them Gacha was “more than likely” high on the synthetic drug K2.
The state department of corrections says Gacha was serving a life sentence for first degree murder. He was convicted in Luzerne County and had been at SCI Fayette since Dec. 26 of 2018.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death as state police continue to investigate.
