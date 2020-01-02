



MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — A father and his 14-year-old son are recovering after they were allegedly attacked the day after Christmas.

Glenn and Justin Woods alleged they were beaten under the McKees Rocks Bridge and had their car stolen on Dec. 26, 2019.

Glenn Woods apparently spotted a table that appeared up for grabs along Munson Avenue and picked up his son from their nearby home to help him put the table in the car.

Justin Woods says as they were carrying the table to the vehicle, three males approached them and began making conversation before they unexpectedly attacked Glenn Woods.

The 14-year-old tried to help his father.

“They picked me up and threw me on the floor and punched my jaw two times,” Justin Woods said.

He has bruises on his face and staples in the back of his head.

Glenn Woods spent over four days in the hospital with severe injuries.

“His entire face is basically broken,” said Glenn Woods’ daughter Jodie Woods. “Broken nose, broken cheekbones, bruising all over his face. He’s home now and suffering from severe headaches.”

After the attack, the three suspects allegedly drove away in the family’s car.

McKees Rocks Police say they still have not been able to locate the car and the suspects were three black males wearing all black.

Justin Woods says all of the suspects appeared to be between the ages of 15 and 18.

He also believes he recognized at least one suspect from his high school, Sto-Rox High School.

A nearby business says they turned security footage into police, but Jodie Woods says the faces in the video were too difficult to see.

The family is now without their only car and Glenn Woods cannot return to work until he recovers.

“We would want to see something be done,” Jodie Woods said. “We would want to see justice happen. But honestly, I think we just want the car back and we want to move on.”

Police say finding the car is key to finding the suspects.

The car is a blue 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with license plate JNL9946.