PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fugitive from Western Pennsylvania accused of making two homemade bombs was arrested in Connecticut.
Officials say Carl Roberts was taken into custody on New Year’s Eve.
He was wanted in Venago County after police say they found two explosive devices in his home last month.
Police also say they found a bag with nails and other pieces of metal that could be used as shrapnel.
He is charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction.
