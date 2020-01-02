Filed Under:Carl Roberts, Local TV, Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, Weapons Of Mass Destruction


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fugitive from Western Pennsylvania accused of making two homemade bombs was arrested in Connecticut.

Officials say Carl Roberts was taken into custody on New Year’s Eve.

(Photo Credit: Shelton Police)

He was wanted in Venago County after police say they found two explosive devices in his home last month.

Police also say they found a bag with nails and other pieces of metal that could be used as shrapnel.

He is charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction.

Comments