BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $500 worth of seafood from a Giant Eagle Market District.
According to Bethel Park police on Facebook, they caught Robert Metcalfe stealing a cart full of seafood that totaled nearly $500 on Christmas Eve.
Police say he was arrested for retail theft and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
“BPPD remained vigilant with enforcing retail theft over the holiday season,” the Facebook post read.
