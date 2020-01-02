Filed Under:Bethel Park, Bethel Park Police, Giant Eagle, Giant Eagle Market District, Local TV, Retail Theft


BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $500 worth of seafood from a Giant Eagle Market District.

According to Bethel Park police on Facebook, they caught Robert Metcalfe stealing a cart full of seafood that totaled nearly $500 on Christmas Eve.

Police say he was arrested for retail theft and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

(Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police Department/Facebook)

“BPPD remained vigilant with enforcing retail theft over the holiday season,” the Facebook post read.

