MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Part of busy Route 51 in Findlay Township shut down early Thursday morning after a landslide overnight.
The road is closed between Purdy Road and Stoops Ferry Road.
Moon Township Police say the landslide is very large and was very active/
It brought down power lines, knocking out service for more than 600 customers in Moon and Crescent Townships.
However, Duquesne Light was called to the scene and restored electricity to all customers around 7 a.m.
Peoples Gas also responded to the scene.
Traffic impacted by part of Rte. 51 being closed. A landslide happened. @PennDOTNews working on repairs. Watch @KDKA this morning for latest. pic.twitter.com/sBj04ZeVS0
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) January 2, 2020
PennDOT says Route 51 will be closed until further notice.
