



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — North Hampton’s Volunteer Fire Chief John Schwend has now been relieved of his duties.

Schwend currently has a DUI case going through the court system. He’s set to go before a judge on Jan. 29.

The North Hampton Fire Department Board of Directors made the decision Thursday to fire Schwend. He has also been suspended as a member for six months and his driving authorization has been revoked indefinitely.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller has confirmed that the deputy fire chief will step into the role for the time being.

Hampton Township officials confirmed Thursday that Schwend was allegedly driving drunk behind the wheel of his fire-station owned SUV. The fire department purchased the vehicles, but the township covers the liability on the vehicles. For this reason, the township needed to submit a claim to the insurance.

Chief Schwend was arrested by Northern Regional Police officers after he allegedly crashed the SUV into several utility poles, yanking down power lines sometime after 2 a.m. during the week before Christmas. The charges against him were posted on Dec. 23.

The responding officer measured his BAC as more than two times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Also new today, Hampton Township’s Volunteer Fire Department was set to merge with North Hampton’s Volunteer Fire Department. Officials tell KDKA that the merger is still set to continue, despite the charges against Schwend.

Schwend also serves as the Edgeworth Borough manager (near Sewickley).

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller left several messages for Edgeworth’s mayor to see who, if anyone, will step into that role. However, they did not yet meet for the new year, so there’s nothing addressing the issue in meeting minutes.

The North Hampton Fire Department issued a statement, saying: