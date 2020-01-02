PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is taking home high honors for the month of December.

Jarry was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month by the league on Thursday.

“Jonathan Huberdeau (@FlaPanthers), Tristan Jarry (@penguins) and Artemi Panarin (@NYRangers) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of December.”

“Congratulations to @tjarry35 on being named the NHL’s Second Star for the month of December. Jarry’s eight wins, 1.54 goals-against average, and three shutouts ranked first among all NHL netminders in December.”

Jarry appeared in nine games, going 8-1-0 with a 1.54 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage and three shutouts. His eight wins, 1.54 goals-against average and three shutouts ranked first among all NHL netminders in December, while his .947 save percentage was second-best.

“Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry has been named the NHL’s Second Star for December. Jarry helped the @penguins to a 10-2-0 record in December, the best record in the league during the calendar month.”

Jarry is currently riding a career-long six-game win streak, which began on the December 12th game against the Blue Jackets. During his streak, Jarry is 6-0-0, with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. He has allowed two or fewer goals in five of the six games.

Overall on the season, Jarry 13-5-0 and leads the league in all major goaltending categories with a 1.87 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and three shutouts. He is one win shy of tying his career high of 14, set in 2017-18.