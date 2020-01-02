Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Northbound Rote 8 is closed at the 62nd Street Bridge after a tractor trailer crash.
Dispatchers say a tractor trailer carrying scrap metal from old vehicles overturned on the 62nd Street Bridge.
The trailer, but not the cab, turned over. The driver was not injured.
PennDOT says northbound Route 8, or Butler Street, is closed approaching the bridge.
Emergency crews are on scene. PennDOT says motorists should consider alternative routes.
They did not say how long it will take to clear the scene.
