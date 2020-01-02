



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – You better believe it’s butter — 1,000 pounds, to be exact.

The 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show sculpture, which took 14 days and half a ton of butter to make, was unveiled Thursday.

The sculpture features three Pennsylvania sports mascots: the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam, the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop.

The people asked for Butter @GrittyNHL and today we delivered. Behold. The 2020 #PAFarmShow butter sculpture. Shoutout to special guests Swoop and Steely McBeam. You can see the sculpture in all its glory at the Farm Show, open January 4-11: https://t.co/GKo9bFtkp0 pic.twitter.com/6GG8kkZYz7 — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) January 2, 2020

All butter was donated by Land O’Lakes and isn’t safe to eat. After the show, it will be recycled on a local dairy farm.

The American Dairy Association North East says the butter will go into a farm’s methane digester, where it will be converted into renewable energy.

Overall, it took the artists 14 days to create the sculpture.