HARRISBURG (KDKA) – You better believe it’s butter — 1,000 pounds, to be exact.

The 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show sculpture, which took 14 days and half a ton of butter to make, was unveiled Thursday.

(Photo Credit: American Dairy Association North East)

The sculpture features three Pennsylvania sports mascots: the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam, the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop.

All butter was donated by Land O’Lakes and isn’t safe to eat. After the show, it will be recycled on a local dairy farm.

The American Dairy Association North East says the butter will go into a farm’s methane digester, where it will be converted into renewable energy.

Overall, it took the artists 14 days to create the sculpture.

