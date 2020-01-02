HARRISBURG (KDKA) – You better believe it’s butter — 1,000 pounds, to be exact.
The 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show sculpture, which took 14 days and half a ton of butter to make, was unveiled Thursday.
The sculpture features three Pennsylvania sports mascots: the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam, the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop.
The people asked for Butter @GrittyNHL and today we delivered.
Behold. The 2020 #PAFarmShow butter sculpture.
Shoutout to special guests Swoop and Steely McBeam.
You can see the sculpture in all its glory at the Farm Show, open January 4-11: https://t.co/GKo9bFtkp0 pic.twitter.com/6GG8kkZYz7
— Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) January 2, 2020
All butter was donated by Land O’Lakes and isn’t safe to eat. After the show, it will be recycled on a local dairy farm.
The American Dairy Association North East says the butter will go into a farm’s methane digester, where it will be converted into renewable energy.
This is for you, Philadelphia. #ButterGritty. pic.twitter.com/L2ZCdxQ4M9
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 2, 2020
Overall, it took the artists 14 days to create the sculpture.
