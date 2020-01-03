PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny is going to the “Puppy Bowl!”
The local pup will play in the annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl, Animal Friends announced Friday.
Kenny, an Animal Friends alumnus, will take the field in “Puppy Bowl XVI” on Feb. 2 for Team Ruff in a game against Team Fluff.
We are thrilled to announce that for the third straight year, an Animal Friends alumnus will be featured in the #PuppyBowl on @AnimalPlanet! Watch for Kenny to take the field in Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday, Feb. 2. pic.twitter.com/EhrIkr6Ufv
— Animal Friends (@Animal_Friends) January 3, 2020
It will be the third consecutive year an Animal Friends alumnus will play in the game.
The Puppy Bowl features adoptable puppies from shelters and rescues all across the country.
