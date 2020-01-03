  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Friends, Animal Planet, Local TV, Puppy Bowl


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny is going to the “Puppy Bowl!”

(Photo Credit: Animal Friends/Twitter)

The local pup will play in the annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl, Animal Friends announced Friday.

Kenny, an Animal Friends alumnus, will take the field in “Puppy Bowl XVI” on Feb. 2 for Team Ruff in a game against Team Fluff.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It will be the third consecutive year an Animal Friends alumnus will play in the game.

The Puppy Bowl features adoptable puppies from shelters and rescues all across the country.

Comments