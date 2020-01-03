



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler High School is pulling their football team out of the WPIAL.

The district’s athletic director says after going 0 and 20 the past two seasons, they decided to try something different and be an independent.

This way, they can play smaller teams and be more competitive. They won’t have to play powerhouse teams like Central Catholic and Pine-Richland.

However, this also means their football team will no longer be eligible to play in WPIAL tournaments.

The decision to leave was made by Butler administrators and approved Thursday by the school board, our news partners at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reports.

