  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Census, Carnegie Library Of Pittsburgh, Employment, Local TV, U.S. Census Bureau


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is offering several employment events for people interested in joining the 2020 Census as counters.

Throughout January and into February, there will be several census employment events at the main branch in Oakland and at the Allegheny branch on Federal Street.

You can stop by the library to ask a census recruiter questions, get information about the job of a counter and get help applying.

For a full list of events, you can visit the Carnegie Library’s website.

As the 2020 Census approaches, the U.S. Census Bureau says it’s looking to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the nation.

You can apply online here.

Comments